New play ‘The Civil Servant’ echoes spirit of Mandela

The creators of a new play, The Civil Servant, about an accomplished student leader and one of the rising stars in the liberation movement, hope that the moving story of the late Bongani Gxilishe will prove that civil servants can be men of integrity like former President Nelson Mandela.
The Civil Servant is on at The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex Barn on Wednesday evening.
Timed to premiere in Mandela month, which is also the anniversary of Gxilishe’s death, the one-hander is based on a funeral tribute written by Lincoln Mali that Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) chief executive Monde Ngonyama then adapted for the stage.
“When I received the written text of the tribute in 2021, I concluded that these words must be echoed in various ways, and my way is the stage,” Ngonyama said.
“The words in this tribute need to be immortalised and memorialised.”
Xabiso Zweni is directing The Civil Servant, curated by Luxolo Ngqunge and performed by Anele Penny.
Luyanda Madope will provide musical back-up on piano, Elviro Vrolik on bass and Lefa Mosea on saxophone.
Described as a warm-hearted man of integrity and a passionate public servant, Gxilishe died on July 16, just ahead of Mandela Day, in 2021.
At the memorial service for his late friend, financial services executive Mali painted a portrait of a man excelling in an honourable and worthwhile profession.
“As I thought about condensing our 37-year relationship, capturing the essence of who this man was, I had a broad choice: Bongani the political activist, the community builder, the family man, the student leader, the ANC leader, the accomplished scholar, or the intellectual,” Mali said.
“But I thought I should choose a topic least spoken about, that he really loved and that is needed today more than ever before: Bongani Gxilishe, the public servant.”
He said Gxilishe had left the world “without a single blemish to his name. He was not captured by factions or corrupt businessmen or special interests, he was not tempted or seduced to use public funds for his personal or family’s benefit”.
“Bongani’s story is a wake-up call to those public servants who have forgotten the sacred duty of serving the people.”
Ngonyama was so moved by the poetic words in Mali’s eulogy that he decided to take them further.
The result is that The Civil Servant will be produced as the July segment of Ho’iNa, a monthly performance poetry and monologue held at The Barn, curated by Ngqunge.
“We host a poetry programme called Ho’iNa, derived from the isiXhosa call iimbongi ‘Hoyina’ or ‘Anindihoyina’,” Ngonyama said.
“Aptly, July is Mandela Month and Bongani’s passing away and the subsequent tribute by Lincoln took place in July,” he said, which “tied in with a much-needed focus on selflessness in public service”.
Gxilishe, 56, was Gauteng head of co-operative governance and traditional affairs when he died from Covid-19 complications.
He had previously led the departments of public works and economic development, environmental affairs and tourism in the Eastern Cape.
Gxilishe left his family in KwaMagxaki, and was laid to rest at the North End cemetery in Gqeberha.
Thereafter, Mali’s moving words addressed to mourners at the memorial service quickly gained traction and have been shared widely, including on Mali’s leadership blog and now in the form of the play.
Entry to The Civil Servant is free.
However, patrons are asked for donations that will be shared among charitable causes.
The programme starts at 7pm with a short reflection by Mali, followed by a few words from the Gxilishe family before the play is performed at 7.30pm.
- For further information, contact 041-586-2256.
HeraldLIVE
New play ‘The Civil Servant’ echoes spirit of Mandela
Bongani Gxilishe’s story brought to stage a year after his death
Image: SUPPLIED
The creators of a new play, The Civil Servant, about an accomplished student leader and one of the rising stars in the liberation movement, hope that the moving story of the late Bongani Gxilishe will prove that civil servants can be men of integrity like former President Nelson Mandela.
The Civil Servant is on at The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex Barn on Wednesday evening.
Timed to premiere in Mandela month, which is also the anniversary of Gxilishe’s death, the one-hander is based on a funeral tribute written by Lincoln Mali that Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) chief executive Monde Ngonyama then adapted for the stage.
“When I received the written text of the tribute in 2021, I concluded that these words must be echoed in various ways, and my way is the stage,” Ngonyama said.
“The words in this tribute need to be immortalised and memorialised.”
Xabiso Zweni is directing The Civil Servant, curated by Luxolo Ngqunge and performed by Anele Penny.
Luyanda Madope will provide musical back-up on piano, Elviro Vrolik on bass and Lefa Mosea on saxophone.
Described as a warm-hearted man of integrity and a passionate public servant, Gxilishe died on July 16, just ahead of Mandela Day, in 2021.
At the memorial service for his late friend, financial services executive Mali painted a portrait of a man excelling in an honourable and worthwhile profession.
“As I thought about condensing our 37-year relationship, capturing the essence of who this man was, I had a broad choice: Bongani the political activist, the community builder, the family man, the student leader, the ANC leader, the accomplished scholar, or the intellectual,” Mali said.
“But I thought I should choose a topic least spoken about, that he really loved and that is needed today more than ever before: Bongani Gxilishe, the public servant.”
He said Gxilishe had left the world “without a single blemish to his name. He was not captured by factions or corrupt businessmen or special interests, he was not tempted or seduced to use public funds for his personal or family’s benefit”.
“Bongani’s story is a wake-up call to those public servants who have forgotten the sacred duty of serving the people.”
Ngonyama was so moved by the poetic words in Mali’s eulogy that he decided to take them further.
The result is that The Civil Servant will be produced as the July segment of Ho’iNa, a monthly performance poetry and monologue held at The Barn, curated by Ngqunge.
“We host a poetry programme called Ho’iNa, derived from the isiXhosa call iimbongi ‘Hoyina’ or ‘Anindihoyina’,” Ngonyama said.
“Aptly, July is Mandela Month and Bongani’s passing away and the subsequent tribute by Lincoln took place in July,” he said, which “tied in with a much-needed focus on selflessness in public service”.
Gxilishe, 56, was Gauteng head of co-operative governance and traditional affairs when he died from Covid-19 complications.
He had previously led the departments of public works and economic development, environmental affairs and tourism in the Eastern Cape.
Gxilishe left his family in KwaMagxaki, and was laid to rest at the North End cemetery in Gqeberha.
Thereafter, Mali’s moving words addressed to mourners at the memorial service quickly gained traction and have been shared widely, including on Mali’s leadership blog and now in the form of the play.
Entry to The Civil Servant is free.
However, patrons are asked for donations that will be shared among charitable causes.
The programme starts at 7pm with a short reflection by Mali, followed by a few words from the Gxilishe family before the play is performed at 7.30pm.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics