Nappy drive brings much-needed assistance for old age home
Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home hosted its annual Mandela Day nappy drive starting on Sunday, bringing in 1,401 nappies and R2,300.
The home’s chair, Gishma Johnson, said disposable nappies were one of the institution’s most costly items, followed by salaries and then food. ..
General Reporter
