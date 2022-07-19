Extra-special celebration as remarkable gogo turns 105
By Tshepiso Mametela - 19 July 2022
The family of Kenton-on-Sea’s Nowantithi Dili, who celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday, are thrilled to see her reaching the magical number.
For the Dilis, there was no more incredible way to usher in the celebrations on Mandela Day than for the family matriarch to reach the milestone...
Extra-special celebration as remarkable gogo turns 105
The family of Kenton-on-Sea’s Nowantithi Dili, who celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday, are thrilled to see her reaching the magical number.
For the Dilis, there was no more incredible way to usher in the celebrations on Mandela Day than for the family matriarch to reach the milestone...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics