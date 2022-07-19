×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ex-world champ Bungu returns to his roots for Mandela Day

Boxer visits former fighters, administrators in New Brighton and inspires children to take up sport

19 July 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

When world boxing champ Vuyani “Beast” Bungu won his first title on August 24 1994 he dedicated it to his hero, Nelson Mandela.   

And so it was only fitting that the boxer returned to his roots in New Brighton to celebrate the day dedicated to his champion...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read