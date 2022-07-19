Ex-world champ Bungu returns to his roots for Mandela Day
Ex-world champ Bungu returns to his roots for Mandela Day
Boxer visits former fighters, administrators in New Brighton and inspires children to take up sport
When world boxing champ Vuyani “Beast” Bungu won his first title on August 24 1994 he dedicated it to his hero, Nelson Mandela.
And so it was only fitting that the boxer returned to his roots in New Brighton to celebrate the day dedicated to his champion...
