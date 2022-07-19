Businessman accused of beating son’s ex-girlfriend due back in court in August
Almost a month after Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Gerald Korkie was caught on CCTV footage allegedly assaulting his son’s former girlfriend, he made a second appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Korkie, represented by defence attorney Dean Murray, was arrested in June and charged with assault before being released on warning...
Businessman accused of beating son’s ex-girlfriend due back in court in August
Court reporter
Almost a month after Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Gerald Korkie was caught on CCTV footage allegedly assaulting his son’s former girlfriend, he made a second appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Korkie, represented by defence attorney Dean Murray, was arrested in June and charged with assault before being released on warning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics