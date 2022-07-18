The Pretoria High Court, which is hearing evidence against rape accused Archbishop Stephen Zondo, has granted an application by the state for the testimony of a witness to be heard in camera.
Prosecutors submitted an assessment report from a probation officer who indicated that due to the medical condition suffered by the witness, she would not be able to testify in front of the public.
The report was not read in court.
Judge Mokhine Mosopa granted the application and immediately made an order for all to leave.
“The state has brought an application in terms Section 153 of the Criminal Procedure Act that the proceedings be held in camera. In camera proceedings means that only the court officials, witness and interested members are allowed to sit when this matter is heard. Everybody else must vacate.
“The application goes to the heart of the medical condition of the witness who is going to testify. This application has not been opposed by the defence and I have granted the application. When this witness is done with her evidence, we can all come back,” Mosopa said.
The woman is witness number 23 on the list and is the second person to be called by the state to testify since the court last heard evidence in November, where Zondo’s cousin testified about rape incidents that took place back in the 1980s.
She testified that she was raped three times by Zondo while she lived at her grandparents’ home in Sebokeng. The woman, who is 46 years old, told the court that the rape incidents happened when she was just eight years old.
Zondo, founder of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries in Evaton in the Vaal, is facing nine counts of rape, which include women who were members of his church and a relative. He is also facing charges of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly offering R25,000 to one of the victims for her to drop the charges.
Zondo has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he is facing.
Woman granted permission to testify in camera at the Zondo rape trial
Image: Penwell Dlamini
