×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | ANC gives feedback on its discussion on policy documents

18 July 2022

The ANC is on Monday giving feedback on the discussion of its policy documents. 

The party is expected to hold its policy conference this month, where it will outline plans the governing party plans to take to help develop the country. 

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read