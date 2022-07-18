Three Bay girls celebrate their completion of classical Indian dance course after 10 years of training
By Zamandulo Malonde - 18 July 2022
It was a colourful evening of celebration at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex’s Opera House on Saturday when three Geetanjali Academy of The Arts dance students graduated after more than a decade of training to complete their bharatanatyam course.
The bharatanatyam is an ancient classical Indian dance form that originates from the south of India, encompassing music, rhythm and expression...
