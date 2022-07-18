Nelson Mandela Bay cleanup team wades in for people and planet
By Guy Rogers - 18 July 2022
Residents collected dozens of bags of litter from beaches in and around Gqeberha at the weekend in a super-boost for people and the planet.
The big Saturday cleanup was organised by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA’s Algoa Bay branch, Sustainable Seas Trust, Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds and an enthusiastic corps of “citizen anchors”...
