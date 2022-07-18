Manganese fallout ‘puts 3,000 jobs on line’

The severe fallout from the manganese industry in Markman will soon force resident companies to relocate or shut down and about 3,000 people could lose their jobs.
This is according to DA councillor Kobus Botha who said he had written to city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, asking her to intervene urgently.
Botha sits on the metro’s economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio committee.
“Crumbling road infrastructure and traffic violations caused by trucks and environmental damage, product contamination and public health and safety issues caused by manganese dust have seen growing tension between local businesses, residents and manganese operators in the area.
“Due to the shocking state of affairs, local businesses in various sectors in the Markman industrial area are contemplating relocation or even closure.
“After meeting with these business owners and discussing their issues, it became clear that approximately 3,000 workers could possibly lose their jobs — an untenable situation in a metro with an unemployment rate of 36.6%.”
Nqwazi confirmed on Sunday she had received Botha’s letter.
“I have not yet taken any decision in relation to it but I have requested a meeting with the executive directors of economic development, infrastructure and engineering and roads and transport.
“That will happen at the end of next week and we will deal with the matter then.”
In his letter to Nqwazi, Botha said the DA accepted that the manganese ore value chain was critical for the manufacturing of various steel products domestically and globally and that it created jobs and contributed to SA’s GDP.
It was also projected that SA manganese export volumes would grow from five million tonnes a year to 20-million tonnes.
“Given the current and future reality, we believe that risk reduction must be at the centre of planning, especially in terms of public health, environmental health, infrastructure and safety.”
He said economic development in the region was geared towards attracting and growing local businesses, creating and retaining jobs, and making communities healthier, safer and more attractive to work and relax in — and that rogue manganese operators were wrecking positive efforts in this regard.
“The unlawful activities of manganese operators threaten public health.
“It places the people of our city at great risk as many communities engage in recreational swimming and fishing in the Swartkops River, which is contaminated via stormwater drain flow from Markman.
“People ingest toxins through contaminated soils in their gardens and their rainwater tanks.
“Roof tops collect ore dust and solar panels and walls and furniture are damaged.”
He said the problem was being caused by manganese operators who were flouting legislation.
These rogue operators were being allowed to get away with transgressions because of lax enforcement by both the metro and other government departments.
“I have, therefore, written to the city manager requesting several interventions.
“These interventions should include a moratorium on the granting of manganese permits, and a report to be issued confirming that current manganese landlords and handlers fully comply, or have committed resources to comply, with all relevant legislation.
“This should be done before the metro supports any new applications.”
He said a number of practical steps should also be taken.
“All potholes in the Markman area [must] be fixed and measures to monitor the dust fallout rate, specifically including the measurement of manganese particles, must be installed.
“Traffic-calming measures to slow down speeding trucks should also be installed and Ranger Road access onto the N2 must be opened to alleviate pressure off Addo and Chrysler roads leading into Markman.
“Vehicle law enforcement must be introduced twice a week, specifically focusing on ensuring manganese trucks comply with traffic laws, and regular meetings with Markman businesses, to update them on progress, should be held.”
He said the DA supported sustainable economic development.
“But the manganese industry is not above the law.
“We cannot allow this industry to cost us jobs, break down our infrastructure and endanger the health and safety of our people.”
Angie Fotheringham, an independent environmental practitioner consulting to a group of ore handlers, said she agreed with many of the points made by Botha but that the unacceptable situation, which had been mushrooming for three years, could be resolved before the end of the month
“I can confirm that a solution for relocation of the mining activities to better-suited areas within the Port precinct, at Grassridge, now exists, and it can be put into effect as soon as July 22, pending final approvals.
“This comes after 36 months of searching for better alternatives to address impacts arising from insufficient rail capacity and port inefficiencies/limitations to accommodate mining sector requirements and ... alleviate the impact of mining sector activities on the metro and private infrastructure.
“Until the Coega Development Corporation can accommodate ore handling within the Coega industrial development zone in terms of their land use planning, the short-term solution offered by the new Steinforce facility is highly recommended.
“Decommissioning of mining-related activities and reinstatement of infrastructure in the damaged areas is now possible and should be considered as a priority for the metro.”
HeraldLIVE
Manganese fallout ‘puts 3,000 jobs on line’
Call for urgent action to stop other Markman businesses from relocating or shutting
Image: KOBUS BOTHA
