Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
General Reporter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A badly dressed police officer turned out to be an impostor when observant anti-gang unit members spotted him walking down a Kariega street on Friday.
The unit spotted the man in Durban Street at about 1.20pm, wearing a police raincoat without insignia, field dress pants not worn properly worn and a police cap.
The unit started following the man, but he spotted them and tried to flee.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the members had given chase and arrested the man, who had a toy gun.
“When he could not provide his appointment certificate, he was detained on a charge of impersonating a police officer,” Naidu said.
She said to portray a professional image in any organisation, employees had to wear uniforms with pride and dignity.
She said officers had pride in how they wore their uniforms.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the arrest.
He said such behaviour tarnished the image of the police and resulted in the community losing faith in the men and women in blue.
“An internal investigation will also be conducted to ascertain how the suspect came to be in possession of the uniform,” Ncata said.
The man is expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday.
