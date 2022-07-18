Graduate finally lands job after standing in the street
An act of desperation that saw Eastern Cape electrical engineer Momelezi Sifumba don his graduation regalia and stand in the streets of Johannesburg begging for a job has paid off.
His decision led to him getting an apprenticeship at ABB in Johannesburg. ..
General Reporter
