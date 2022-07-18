×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Graduate finally lands job after standing in the street

18 July 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

An act of desperation that saw Eastern Cape electrical engineer Momelezi Sifumba don his graduation regalia and stand in the streets of Johannesburg begging for a job has paid off.

His decision led to him getting an apprenticeship at ABB in Johannesburg. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read