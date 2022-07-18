Twelve men appeared in court on Monday in connection with a spate of murders and robberies in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, last week.
The case was postponed by the magistrate’s court to July 25 for bail investigations, which will include their address verification and profiling.
The 12, between the ages of 18 and 35, are charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggregating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of stolen goods.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said police had arrested 13 people, but they could not charge the 13th suspect as he could not be linked to the crimes.
The area saw a spate of crime last week, during which 10 people were shot and robbed of their belongings in different areas. Six of the victims died.
Dozen accused in dock after wave of crime in Alex
Image: Belinda Pheto
