Crime a huge threat to city’s tourism and businesses
Accommodation, restaurant bookings down for June holidays despite excellent weather
As the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality tries to position the city as a top tourism destination, crime and cleanliness continue to pose a challenge to the industry still struggling after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes as the winter holidays left accommodation establishments quiet despite the “stunning” weather...
