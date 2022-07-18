×

News

Crime a huge threat to city’s tourism and businesses

Accommodation, restaurant bookings down for June holidays despite excellent weather

18 July 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

As the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality tries to position the city as a top tourism destination, crime and cleanliness continue to pose a challenge to the industry still struggling after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as the winter holidays left accommodation establishments quiet despite the “stunning” weather...

