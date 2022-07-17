“The mother, the nanny, a son and two daughters were rescued butt while the father was trapped in the house. He and his 12-year-old son succumbed to injuries on the scene. A two-year-old girl died on arrival at the hospital. The mother, nanny and a daughter managed to survive.”
Eastern Cape father, 12-year-old son and toddler die in house fire
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio
A 40-year-old Eastern Cape father and two of his children died in a house fire on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Capt Ursula Roelofse said Maletswai police were alerted to the blaze in the early hours of the morning.
“On arrival, members had to make means to get over a devil's fork fence and break windows to try get into the house that was well secured with burglar proofing. Members of the fire brigade were also informed,” said Roelofse.
“The mother, the nanny, a son and two daughters were rescued butt while the father was trapped in the house. He and his 12-year-old son succumbed to injuries on the scene. A two-year-old girl died on arrival at the hospital. The mother, nanny and a daughter managed to survive.”
Roelofse commended constables Siyabonga Tabane and Florince Nwabisa, who responded to the fire, for their dedication.
“At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown and all specialised units have been summoned. The police have opened an inquest docket,” said Roelofse.
