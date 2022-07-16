×

News

SA could be out of the dark next week

By TIMESLIVE - 16 July 2022
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says SA should emerge from loadshedding “towards the end of the week”.

He was speaking after a walkabout with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

De Ruyter said big units were returning to the grid, which was “positive news”.

“Towards the end of July the risk of load-shedding will be significantly diminished with the return of Koeberg 2,” he said.

However, he added that to ultimately put power cuts to bed additional capacity was required as the system was still unreliable and unpredictable.

The latest bout of load-shedding began on June 20.

TimesLIVE

