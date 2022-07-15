Residents of a Bay township have resorted to spraying copious amounts of insecticide in their homes to fend off droves of flies and mosquitos while they continue to plead with the municipality to unblock a sewerage drain that has formed a festering pool of effluent nearby.
HeraldLIVE
Unattended blocked sewerage drain leaves residents ‘living like pigs’
Politics Reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Residents of a Bay township have resorted to spraying copious amounts of insecticide in their homes to fend off droves of flies and mosquitos while they continue to plead with the municipality to unblock a sewerage drain that has formed a festering pool of effluent nearby.
Homeowners in Ezinyoka, a densely populated area near KwaDwesi comprising both RDP homes and shacks, say they have had to put up with the foul flow for more than four months.
The blockage has resulted in a pool of sewage forming near their homes that attracts a multitude of insects.
Maria Masala, 61, said she had made several calls to the municipality’s toll free number but they had all gone unanswered.
Every week, she said, her family had to buy insecticide to fight off the insects.
“At night the smell becomes worse. We hardly open any windows.
“When we cook and eat we can taste the smell. It is horrible,” she said.
Masala said she had reported the issue to Ward 33 councillor Mzwandile Sidina in May and was told the problem would be escalated.
“For months we have been living like pigs.
“This used to be an open space where children played.
“It was also used as a shortcut for some going to work.”
Alvis Masekwana, 62, said the drain had been blocked before and that municipal employees had fixed it on a previous occasion.
“I don’t know how many more times we must call before the phone is answered.
“We had hoped the councillor would get the municipality to fix the drain for us,” he said.
“Our children constantly get skin rashes.
“Some get sick as well. We are desperate for help.”
Sisanda Magabela, 40, said the blocked drain had started to cause the drains in people’s gardens to overflow.
“Our living conditions are bad. It’s worse with the sewage.
“We can’t be breathing sewage in every day. That is inhumane,” she said.
Sidina said he was aware of the problem and had contacted the municipality.
“Officials are attending to the matter.
“They were supposed to have gone [to the area] on Thursday morning but there are some issues within the municipality.”
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to a request for comment.
