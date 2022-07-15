R50,000 boost for Gqeberha’s Sanccob projects

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) in Gqeberha has received a massive boost in its efforts to rescue and rehabilitate African penguins and other seabirds on the Eastern Cape coast.
The Ford Wildlife Foundation (FWF) donated R50,000 to the organisation for conservation projects in Nelson Mandela Bay, after giving Sanccob the same amount in October 2021 to support the Save the African Penguin project.
Sanccob Gqeberha manager Carl Havemann said Algoa Bay’s seabird breeding groups — on St Croix and Bird islands — accounted for more than 45% of the African penguin population in SA.
These, falling within the declared Addo Marine Protected Area as a marine biodiversity hotspot, are crucial to the survival of the iconic and endangered species.
He said the decline of the flightless aquatic birds was worrying, with the African penguin considered an indicator species to the heath of the overall marine ecosystem.
FWF manager Lynda du Plessis said her foundation worked to keep animals in their natural habitat, highlighting the importance of honing critical partnerships.
“Sanccob Gqeberha plays a crucial role in [safeguarding] the African penguin and seabird populations in Nelson Mandela Bay,” Du Plessis said.
“But they face many headwinds in funding their [day-to-day] operations and responding to additional factors that threaten these birds.
“The African penguin population is already affected by a shortage of its traditional fish stocks. Oil spills and noise pollution from the busy shipping lanes in the bay are also affecting [the endangered animal].”
Sanccob’s primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations, treating as many as 2,500 seabirds in a year in which there are no oil spills.
The facility, equipped with a seabird hospital comprising a surgical theatre and intensive care unit, is open to the public and provides educational tours and popular daily feeds for the penguins.
Havemann said Sanccob valued the partnership with FWF, and its latest contribution would assist in funding costly essentials such as fish consumables, veterinary care and medication for the seabirds.
“It costs around R8,400 daily to care for and feed the 105 African penguin chicks currently at the centre,” he said.
“Chicks remain in our care until they reach fledgling age depending on their age at admission, with an average of 60 to 90 days spent at our facility.”
The centre has also admitted several injured and ill adult African penguins since January, while nine other seabird species have undergone rehabilitation for emaciation or injuries.
“As a non-profit organisation, we rely on the public and organisations such as the FWF to support us by funding our work,” Havemann said.
“We are thankful to FWF for the loan of a Ford Ranger, which makes it possible for our teams to transport rescued birds safely and helps in our day-to-day operations.”
HeraldLIVE
R50,000 boost for Gqeberha’s Sanccob projects
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
