In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to James Carse, father of Gqeberha-born Brydon Carse.
Carse, a cricketer, has been picked for the England One Day International squad to play against Proteas in the upcoming series.
LISTEN | Gqeberha-born England cricket star’s dad shares about his upcoming clash against Proteas
Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images
