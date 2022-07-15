×

LISTEN | Gqeberha-born England cricket star’s dad shares about his upcoming clash against Proteas

15 July 2022
Gqeberha-born fast bowler Brydon Carse
Gqeberha-born fast bowler Brydon Carse
Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to James Carse, father of Gqeberha-born Brydon Carse.

Carse, a cricketer, has been picked for the England One Day International squad to play against Proteas in the upcoming series.

