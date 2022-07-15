Hijacked truck and R3m worth of copper wire recovered by Gqeberha police

About R3m worth of copper wire and a hijacked truck were recovered by Gqeberha police on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck, transporting 25 tonnes of copper wire, had been hijacked at about 2pm in Deal Party, as it turned into John Tallant Road.
She said as the truck turned it had been blocked by a white bakkie and five armed men, who then approached the driver.
The driver, 30, was allegedly assaulted and pushed into the back of the truck.
He was later dropped off in an unknown location.
About two hours later, members of the Nelson Mandela Bay crime combating unit had received and followed up on information about the truck’s movements, Naidu said.
The truck, excluding its load, was found abandoned in Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakele.
“While on the scene, public order policing received information about the possible place where the copper was offloaded,” Naidu said.
Officers immediately went to the premises in Burman Road, Deal Party, where they recovered 27 pallets of copper, a jammer and a forklift.
The 36-year-old man who rented the property was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and his Jeep was also confiscated.
“The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds,” Naidu said.
The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
