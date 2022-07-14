‘We’ve had enough of crime’
Residents of various Bay suburbs march in protest to KwaDwesi police station to hand over petition demanding urgent action
Gunshots every weekend, children robbed while walking to the shops and no water as copper pipes are stolen — all while the police refuse to help.
This is the daily struggle for hundreds of residents in KwaDwesi, KwaMagxaki, Joe Slovo and Ezinyoka who continue to be at the mercy of criminals until more police officers are deployed with vehicles...
