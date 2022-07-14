Gqeberha motorists have been advised to drive with caution and could potentially be forced to use alternative routes as groups of taxi drivers embarked on an early morning protest on Thursday.
Taxis have blockaded the N2, on both sides, near the Stanford Road offramp as well as sections of Stanford Road itself.
While messages are circulating on social media with regard to more roads being closed, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said, for now, they had only received reports regarding the Stanford Road area.
"We are deploying members and the situation will be monitored," she said.
It is believed the protest action is due to the ever escalating fuel price and subsequent effect it has had on the taxi industry.
However, SANTACO and the Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Council (NMBRTC) have distanced themselves from the protest action saying the shutdown had been initiated by other parties who do not form part of the NMBRTC.
HeraldLIVE
WATCH | Taxi protest brings traffic to a standstill in Gqeberha
Gqeberha motorists have been advised to drive with caution and could potentially be forced to use alternative routes as groups of taxi drivers embarked on an early morning protest on Thursday.
Taxis have blockaded the N2, on both sides, near the Stanford Road offramp as well as sections of Stanford Road itself.
While messages are circulating on social media with regard to more roads being closed, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said, for now, they had only received reports regarding the Stanford Road area.
"We are deploying members and the situation will be monitored," she said.
It is believed the protest action is due to the ever escalating fuel price and subsequent effect it has had on the taxi industry.
However, SANTACO and the Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Council (NMBRTC) have distanced themselves from the protest action saying the shutdown had been initiated by other parties who do not form part of the NMBRTC.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics