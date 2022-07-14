R350 grant website back up after technical glitch, says Sassa

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced the social relief of distress (SRD) website is back up after a technical glitch this week.

The website was down due to technical challenges, causing frustration among applicants.

“The SRD website is down due to technical challenges. Our technicians are working tirelessly to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Sassa.

The agency announced after the glitch was resolved: “The SRD website is back up again. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,”