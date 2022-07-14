Public protector's office dealt a blow as inquiry hears damning evidence from former Sars executive

He said in her executive summary report, Mkhwebane said she tried to get documentation from him but was unable to because she could not find him and therefore had elected to use her subpoena powers.

“I say now, today, that she had in her possession reams of evidence which I had provided to her office, which included my contact details in full, such as my email address and mobile number. I actually provided the office with a lot more.”

He said he did not know of the address on the subpoena, adding that “it was non-existent.”

Van Loggerenberg said he found it unfathomable that Mkhwebane could not find him because he had written to her through his lawyers asking her to please stop saying that he was part of a rogue unit and to stop saying that they had killed people — saying this amounted to defamation.

“It was before report 36 was concluded,” said Van Loggerenberg.

He told the inquiry that he had not changed his home address since 2010 and his phone number has been the same since the early 2000s.

Evidence leader advocate Nazreem Bawa during the proceedings asked Van Loggerenberg to explain why he deposed the affidavit and what he meant when he said: “What I depose to in this affidavit has never been as a result of my own choice but rather because of state capture, various externally motivated events, situations and actions taken by various people which have had a direct effect on my rights, those of other innocent people, state departments and the nation as a whole.”