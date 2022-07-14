Free State police are searching for three men suspected of the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Dagbreek, Welkom, on Tuesday.
According to the office of the provincial commissioner, the woman was accosted by three men on her return home from work at about 7pm. They were waiting at her gate in Tempest Road.
“One of the suspects allegedly blocked the gate and the other two followed her inside the courtyard, where they cornered her while inside her vehicle. The vehicle’s window was smashed and she was instructed to hand over cash.”
Police say she tried to reverse the vehicle away from the suspects but was shot and killed.
The suspects fled on foot.
A case of attempted robbery and murder was registered for further investigation and police are asking for assistance to help trace the suspects.
Contact Det-Sgt Tsie Matlokotsi at 078-758-5658 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 with any information which may help.
TimesLIVE
Police on the hunt for three men accused of woman’s murder
Reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
TimesLIVE
