News

Mom cooks up plan to fund talented gymnast daughter

Unemployed Plett mother baking and selling cookies to cover cost of trip to world champs

14 July 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

A mother’s love knows no bounds — and that is true for an unemployed Plettenberg Bay mother who makes and sells coconut-and-jam hertzoggies to cover the high costs that come with her medal-winning gymnast daughter, Leolin Peterson. 

The 16-year-old started gymnastics at the age of three and has earned a number of accolades since then, including representing SA from the age of 11. ..

Most Read