IPTS accused’s high-end homes, cars frozen

Fraud and money laundering suspects blocked from selling assets ahead of January trial

14 July 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Luxury properties, plots, farms, vehicles and a caravan worth R60,000.

Those are among the assets owned by former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials, politicians, a lawyer and a politically connected businessman that were provisionally frozen by the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday...

