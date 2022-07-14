The N2 and Stanford Road have been reopened after an early morning protest by taxi drivers in Gqeberha.
Traffic Director Warren Prins said motorists were being allowed to drive through Stanford Road.
He said both the on ramp and off ramp have also since been reopened.
“We have our people present there and we are also present in Durban Road because taxis had also blocked the road there.
“We are dealing with Stanford Road. We have impounded two vehicles and we are busy towing the rest of the six vehicles,” Prins said.
He said the vehicles had been impounded in terms of the Road Traffic Act.
Protesters also burnt tyres in parts of Korsten, which Prins said is being attended to by police.
Gqeberha roads cleared after taxi protest
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The situation in the Stanford Road area escalated quickly this morning after police arrived to disperse the protesting taxi drivers by shooting rubber bullets and using stun grenades.
Thereafter, taxi's were loaded onto flatbed trucks and impounded.
It is believed the protest action is due to the ever escalating fuel price and subsequent effect it has had on the taxi industry.
However, SANTACO and the Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Council (NMBRTC) have distanced themselves from the protest action saying the shutdown had been initiated by other parties who do not form part of the NMBRTC.
