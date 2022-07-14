George municipality warns of high waves at Herold’s Bay beach
George municipality disaster management has issued a strong warning to the public not to visit the Herold’s Bay beach.
This comes after the waves breached the boundary on Thursday, splashing towards nearby houses...
George municipality warns of high waves at Herold’s Bay beach
Garden Route reporter
George municipality disaster management has issued a strong warning to the public not to visit the Herold’s Bay beach.
This comes after the waves breached the boundary on Thursday, splashing towards nearby houses...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics