George police have commenced a 72-hour activation plan after the murder of 37-year-old Sifiso Lloyd Nkohla.
Nkohla was killed in the backyard of his Teyise Street, Thembalethu, home on Wednesday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said police had been dispatched to the house at about 7.45pm after being alerted by family members who had heard shots..
“Members discovered the body in the doorway of the one-room shack with multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” he said.
“Forensic experts and detectives combed the scene for clues and evidence that can assist with the investigation.”
Pojie said the police had retrieved a number of empty cartridges.
He said they would be sent for ballistic tests.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive form part of the investigation.”
He appealed to anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Esmeralda Jackson, at 078-223-8278 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
George man gunned down in home
Garden Route reporter
