Eviction of Fairview pensioner sparks uproar
Man, 63, spends night on street; rejects offers of alternative accommodation
By Tshepiso Mametela - 14 July 2022
The eviction of an elderly man from the Willowdene Village social housing complex in Fairview on Tuesday afternoon has sparked an uproar between the 63-year-old and the complex’s management.
A visibly shaken Stanley Ndyulu spent the evening on the side of Frank Landman Avenue, surrounded by his belongings, including a bed, crockery, washing basins and clothing packed in plastic bags...
