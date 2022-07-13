×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues

By TIMESLIVE - 13 July 2022

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Wednesday.

On Tuesday constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim, a witness before the parliament inquiry, said it was critical to remember “the public protector is defined as an organ of state” in the constitution and is required to have respect for it and should not assume powers he or she does not have.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read