The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Wednesday.
On Tuesday constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim, a witness before the parliament inquiry, said it was critical to remember “the public protector is defined as an organ of state” in the constitution and is required to have respect for it and should not assume powers he or she does not have.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues
The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Wednesday.
On Tuesday constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim, a witness before the parliament inquiry, said it was critical to remember “the public protector is defined as an organ of state” in the constitution and is required to have respect for it and should not assume powers he or she does not have.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
World