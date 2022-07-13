Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says police have obtained video footage of the five gunmen believed to be responsible for the Soweto tavern shooting.
This comes as she revealed the death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement had risen to 16. Mazibuko visited the area on Tuesday for a prayer meeting with the families of victims.
She told eNCA: “Here in Nomzamo they’ve been able to get some footage.
“Not everyone goes to sleep. Even if you try to do something there might be an eye somewhere looking at you. The footage will help the police find the gunmen.”
TimesLIVE reported Mazibuko said: “Police are working flat out to ensure they bring the perpetrators to book. The team has gathered a lot of information that will assist them to make arrests.”
She pledged that the provincial government is assisting the families of victims.
“The bodies of most of the deceased might be going to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. We will work together with long-distance taxis associations because they need transport. Avbob has come on board to assist with burials.”
Video footage of alleged Soweto tavern shooters in hands of police, says MEC
Image: Amanda Khoza
LISTEN | Cele says 137 spent cartridges were found after Soweto tavern massacre
