An alleged hitman was arrested by the Hawks when he tried to get cash for killing a police officer from her husband, who stands accused of ordering her assassination.
The Hawks’ Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was arrested as he was about to flee to Swaziland, once he had received the money.
He is expected to appear in the Daveyton magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Const Ntombizodwa Prudence Masuku, 34, attached to the Daveyton police station, was on her way to work at 5am on June 23, accompanied by her husband, who was driving her vehicle, he said.
“They were allegedly accosted by two taxis on Durant Road at Mkgoba village. Passengers from both taxis allegedly approached the couple and fired several shots at the police officer while her husband ran for cover.
“On his return he allegedly noticed his wife’s service firearm was missing and reported the matter to police.”
Velu James Masuku, also 34, was arrested on the same day in connection with his wife’s murder. He appeared in the same court.
Nkwalase said the alleged hitman was arrested by a joint police team that included Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence and Johannesburg metro police “who swiftly reacted to information about a suspect demanding the balance after murdering a police officer”.
“Members spotted the alleged hitman driving the vehicle fitting the description provided on Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg. The 30-year-old was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
“Through further investigation the police recovered her service firearm.”
The case against Masuku is due to resume on July 18. He is expected to appear together with the alleged hired hitman.
TimesLIVE
Slain cop’s husband and ‘hitman’ arrested
Image: Elvis Ntombela
An alleged hitman was arrested by the Hawks when he tried to get cash for killing a police officer from her husband, who stands accused of ordering her assassination.
The Hawks’ Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was arrested as he was about to flee to Swaziland, once he had received the money.
He is expected to appear in the Daveyton magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Const Ntombizodwa Prudence Masuku, 34, attached to the Daveyton police station, was on her way to work at 5am on June 23, accompanied by her husband, who was driving her vehicle, he said.
“They were allegedly accosted by two taxis on Durant Road at Mkgoba village. Passengers from both taxis allegedly approached the couple and fired several shots at the police officer while her husband ran for cover.
“On his return he allegedly noticed his wife’s service firearm was missing and reported the matter to police.”
Velu James Masuku, also 34, was arrested on the same day in connection with his wife’s murder. He appeared in the same court.
Nkwalase said the alleged hitman was arrested by a joint police team that included Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence and Johannesburg metro police “who swiftly reacted to information about a suspect demanding the balance after murdering a police officer”.
“Members spotted the alleged hitman driving the vehicle fitting the description provided on Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg. The 30-year-old was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
“Through further investigation the police recovered her service firearm.”
The case against Masuku is due to resume on July 18. He is expected to appear together with the alleged hired hitman.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
World
Politics