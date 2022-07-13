×

Security guards killed in Joe Slovo shootout

13 July 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Police in Gqeberha have implemented a 72-hour activation plan after a shootout in Joe Slovo that claimed the lives of two asset protection guards and landed two others in hospital on Tuesday.

Though detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation, initial indications are that the guards were targeted for their firearms because three .38-calibre revolvers were the only items reported missing from the scene...

