News

R20m assets of IPTS fraud accused frozen

13 July 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The Gqeberha high court has frozen about R20m worth of assets belonging to a list of people accused of fraud and corruption for allegedly siphoning millions of rand from the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

Wednesday’s provisional restraint order comes as several high-profile people gear up for their trial in January...

