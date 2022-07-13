‘My family will forever live under this dark cloud’ — Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandi Gumede lashes out at Teffo

Kelly Khumalo’s sister, singer Zandi Gumede, has expressed her disappointment and disgust after adv Malesela Teffo announced on Tuesday he was withdrawing from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. She labelled the advocate an “opportunist”.

Kelly was among five people in a Vosloorus home during an alleged house robbery when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

Responding to the news of Teffo stepping down as four of the accused’s counsel, Zandi took to her Instagram timeline and lashed out at the lawyer.

“It looks like one is never gonna get their day in court la coz people entrusted with this case have turned into a circus so I might as well say this here and now.”

The singer said she was “pained” by the Meyiwa family not getting answers about their son.

“It really pains me that this case doesn’t look like it will be solved any time soon because SA believes opportunists and populists like this one, it pains me because it means the Meyiwa family will never get justice, and it pains me because it means my family will forever live under this dark cloud.

“This one claimed he had an eyewitness uphi? He claimed he had proof that Kelly pulled the trigger and now he withdraws, he has had his two minutes of fame ... This desperate desire to find the Khumalos guilty so ‘we will believe and back anyone who says what we want to hear’ will stand in the way of justice, this tunnel view approach that the society is applying to this case is what’s obstructing justice from being served.”