Load-shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 3 until midnight, no longer stage 4, Eskom said on Wednesday.
The overnight load-shedding at stage 2 will be reduced to stage 1 from midnight to 5am.
On Thursday, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, before moving up to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight.
Load-shedding schedule improves by one stage
Image: Supplied
Load-shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 3 until midnight, no longer stage 4, Eskom said on Wednesday.
The overnight load-shedding at stage 2 will be reduced to stage 1 from midnight to 5am.
On Thursday, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, before moving up to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight.
Image: Eskom
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
World
Politics