“I’m at a point where I’m tired of being mad. It doesn’t serve me any more and I think we should find an amicable way of dealing with each other ... the biggest issue is I felt my mother wasn’t doing her part,” she told her therapist.
The Empini hit-maker said though she wanted her sister to apologise, she admitted there might be things she did that impacted her sibling, so the apology would be a two-way thing.
“We haven’t had serious conversations, but we speak regularly. I feel like I’ve lost so much time, especially where my godson is concerned,” an emotional Kelly said.
In February last year Zandi Gumede shared on Instagram that their fallout wouldn’t dampen her relationship with Kelly’s children.
'I'm tired of being mad': Kelly Khumalo 'ready to mend things' with sister Zandie
Singer-songwriter Kelly Khumalo’s relationship with her sister has been rocky for more than two years, and when she continued with therapy sessions the matter re-emerged.
In the second episode of her reality show she revealed she still felt her sister should apologise and became emotional about their feud affecting the family deeply.
In February last year Zandi Gumede shared on Instagram that their fallout wouldn’t dampen her relationship with Kelly’s children.
“As an adult and a parent I made a decision that my nephew and niece would never be affected by what’s going on between me and their mother, at least not from my side. I’m not going to deny them access to me or their cousin. That would be utterly cruel of me.”
Zandie added that she had put the children in the loop about the feud and had reached an understanding with them.
“I would like, however, to categorically state that the situation between me and their mother remains the same and my feelings remain the same. I got all your messages of excitement after seeing them together, they really warmed my heart, but what I noticed is that some took my post as a sign of reconciliation or some reunion between the two of us, but it was not. It was merely about the children.
