Hopes rise that Kruisfontein player will make full recovery
Flanker Bosman undergoes successful surgery at Livingstone Hospital
By Tshepiso Mametela - 13 July 2022
Kruisfontein rugby club flanker Devon Bosman, who broke his neck in a knockout Eastern Province Rugby U20 Championship match against Gardens on Saturday, is recovering from successful surgery.
The update about his condition comes a day after his operation at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha...
