Gift of the Givers step in to help broke Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals
Humanitarian group sinks boreholes as health sector challenges mount
State hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay are in a race against time as they prepare for the imminent water crisis.
At the same time, these facilities are facing medico-legal claims totalling R30bn, which exceeds their R27bn budget for the current financial year...
