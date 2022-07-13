×

News

Gift of the Givers step in to help broke Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals

Humanitarian group sinks boreholes as health sector challenges mount

13 July 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

State hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay are in a race against time as they prepare for the imminent water crisis.

At the same time, these facilities are facing medico-legal claims totalling R30bn, which exceeds their R27bn budget for the current financial year...

