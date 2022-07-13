EU ruling threatens destruction of R600m in citrus exports
Large amount of the fruit from Eastern Cape farms, especially in Addo, Kirkwood and Patensie
About 2,000 shipping containers of SA citrus could be destroyed once the shipment lands in Europe due to what is being described as unreasonable regulations imposed by the EU’s standing committee on plant, animal, food and feed (SCOPAFF).
If cooler heads do not prevail, the local industry could be dealt a R600m blow it may never recover from, and farmers already operating at non-existent profit margins could be forced to pack up their operations...
EU ruling threatens destruction of R600m in citrus exports
Large amount of the fruit from Eastern Cape farms, especially in Addo, Kirkwood and Patensie
News reporter
About 2,000 shipping containers of SA citrus could be destroyed once the shipment lands in Europe due to what is being described as unreasonable regulations imposed by the EU’s standing committee on plant, animal, food and feed (SCOPAFF).
If cooler heads do not prevail, the local industry could be dealt a R600m blow it may never recover from, and farmers already operating at non-existent profit margins could be forced to pack up their operations...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
World
Politics