Fed up with rampant criminality in their areas, residents of Walmer location and Withoogte took matters into their own hands this week and apprehended robbery suspects in separate incidents.
Gqeberha police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 21-year-old man was with his neighbour at his Paulus Street home in Walmer location on Monday when an intruder, armed with a firearm, entered and demanded cellphones and money.
“The suspect left with the cash taken from the complainant’s wallet.
“The suspect returned at about 3am on Tuesday, kicked down the door, took [another] cellphone and fled.
“He was apprehended by community members and assaulted.”
She said police later arrested the suspect and opened a case of house robbery.
“The suspect is in hospital due to his injuries. The stolen cellphone was recovered.”
In the second incident, on Tuesday at about 2pm, a 76-year-old man was attacked and robbed on a smallholding in Uitenhage Road, Withoogte.
“The ex-wife of the complainant, who resides on the same smallholding, heard a commotion at the main house and alerted the community via a WhatsApp group.
“Neighbours immediately responded and succeeded in arresting a suspect.
“The complainant was found badly assaulted and stabbed with a knife and a garden fork.
“He sustained injuries to his head and arms and had multiple bruises over his body. He was admitted to hospital.”
The 22-year-old suspect was detained on charges of house robbery and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.
“The second suspect fled when the community arrived. Cash and cellphones were also recovered,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata applauded the community for going the extra mile in apprehending the suspects but cautioned people against taking the law into their own hands.
Crime-weary Nelson Mandela Bay residents nab robbery suspects
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
