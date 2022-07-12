SA can expect even more violence, experts warn
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley, Tshepiso Mametela, Tremaine van Aardt, Phathu Luvhengo and Penwell Dlamini - 12 July 2022
As citizens experience a fresh wave of anger, despair and fear in the wake of the weekend’s wanton violence, experts have warned that it would be naive not to expect further unrest.
As the nation mourns the deaths of 42 people at taverns in a matter of weeks, calls have been made for stricter gun laws and stricter enforcement of the Liquor Act...
SA can expect even more violence, experts warn
As citizens experience a fresh wave of anger, despair and fear in the wake of the weekend’s wanton violence, experts have warned that it would be naive not to expect further unrest.
As the nation mourns the deaths of 42 people at taverns in a matter of weeks, calls have been made for stricter gun laws and stricter enforcement of the Liquor Act...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics