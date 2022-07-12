×

Move to regulate Korsten informal traders

Municipality wants to see trade forum and limit on new entrants to area

12 July 2022
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture department wants to regulate informal traders in Korsten through the establishment of an informal traders’ association.

The city also wants to stop new informal traders from flocking to the area...

