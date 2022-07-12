Magistrate recuses herself in case of man accused of girlfriend’s murder
By Devon Koen - 12 July 2022
A Gqeberha man accused of throwing his girlfriend off a fourth-floor balcony, is expected back in court on Wednesday after the presiding officer recused herself on Tuesday.
Malibongwe Dwabayo, 55, is accused of the premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Andiswa Mpiyana, 39, after her body was found on July 3 with severe head wounds in the parking lot of the block of flats where they lived together ...
Magistrate recuses herself in case of man accused of girlfriend’s murder
