Lack of arrests of July unrest instigators reflects 'failed governance’ — NGO

The lack of arrests of those who incited and encouraged violent criminal activity during the July unrest last year is a reflection of failed governance.
This is according to NGO Active Citizens Movement (ACM) on the first anniversary of the catastrophic events that unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The organisation told TimesLIVE it was concerned that a year after the unrest “the political and social conditions in our country still remain the same or indeed have deteriorated even further”.
“The instigators of the violence have still not been charged — this increases the possibility of a recurrence of civil unrest.
“The lack of arrests and action against those who incited and encouraged violent criminal activity is a reflection of so many failed aspects of governance ranging from service delivery, public administration, to policing and justice.”
It called for the criminal cases against those charged for the murders in Phoenix to be expedited to allow families to get closure and for communities to get to the truth of the matter.
“The insurrection unmasked great inequity and there has been little effort to gather narratives from communities to establish some way forward.
“While the SA Human Rights Commission hearings shed light on the violence, it may have overlooked the impact on ordinary citizens.
“What we have noted is that we are still a racially-fractured society with a breakdown in trust and morale among people who have to live and work together. Social cohesion that existed among communities has broken down and requires much determination and commitment from all stakeholders to rebuild.
“Disruption to the food chain was not limited to the period of unrest. It continues even now, a year later. Overcrowding of available malls, costs to get there, the ongoing increases in food and fuel have caused layers of trauma and difficulty for individuals and households.
“It is imperative that as a nation we address the issue of violence in all forms. To deal with violence we must talk about impunity and strengthen accountability at all levels. Recent tavern deaths in Eastern Cape and killings in Orlando, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg indicate that brutal criminality is indeed worsening.”
But the ACM said the resolve and solidarity that communities and NGOs have shown in coming together to provide protection, food and other relief and support measures across race and colour lines did give South Africans hope.
TimesLIVE
Lack of arrests of July unrest instigators reflects 'failed governance’ — NGO
Senior reporter
Image: Graphic: Nolo Moima
TimesLIVE
