News

Kind resident quick to donate wheelchair to elderly man

12 July 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

In a matter of hours after taking to Facebook to ask for help with a wheelchair for a George family’s elderly father, their prayers were answered by a good-hearted Garden Route resident. 

Kind Samaritan, Nomzamo Booysen, inboxed fellow Thembalethu resident Phindeka Dassie to donate her barely used wheelchair for the 79-year-old man to use. ..

