Kind resident quick to donate wheelchair to elderly man
In a matter of hours after taking to Facebook to ask for help with a wheelchair for a George family’s elderly father, their prayers were answered by a good-hearted Garden Route resident.
Kind Samaritan, Nomzamo Booysen, inboxed fellow Thembalethu resident Phindeka Dassie to donate her barely used wheelchair for the 79-year-old man to use. ..
Garden Route reporter
