Khwezi Lomso bids farewell to beloved ‘Mrs B’
Lydia Broodryk retires after 38 years of serving Zwide community and its pupils
An overwhelming desire to positively contribute to the lives of some of Gqeberha’s most financially deprived pupils saw Lydia Broodryk opting to teach in a township school during the height of apartheid.
Now, after 38 years of serving the Zwide community as the former geography and life orientation teacher at Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School, the 61-year-old has decided to hang up her hat and retire just months before the school celebrates its 40th birthday in early 2023. ..
General Reporter
