Ipid interviews ATM on its request to probe cops in Phala Phala case
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Monday it had obtained a formal statement from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) regarding the party’s request to probe the conduct of police after the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
Ipid first received the request by the ATM on June 21 asking it to investigate.
However, Ipid indicated on July 1 it needed to interview the author of the ATM letter to assess whether a full investigation was warranted on the alleged conduct of the police in the Phala Phala farm matter.
“The outcome of today’s meeting will assist the Ipid executive director to make a determination on whether Ipid can fully investigate this matter or not, as per section 28(1)(h) of the Ipid Act.
“This section of the act states that Ipid can investigate cases referred to it as per decision by the executive director, or a request from the minister (of police), MEC or secretariat of police,” Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.
Suping said Ipid will make an announcement once a determination has been made by the executive director on the next step regarding the ATM request to investigate police conduct on the matter.
